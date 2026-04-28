Sources: Cubs shut Steele down amid recovery from elbow surgery

Chicago Cubs pitcher Justin Steele has been shut down while recovering from elbow surgery, sources tell ESPN.

Steele, 30, was eligible to come off the 60-day IL late next month after getting hurt in April 2025. His return has been put on hold as the team weighs its options.

Steele was a top-of-the rotation starter for the Cubs until getting injured. He is 32-22 with a 3.30 ERA over his five-year career, all with the Cubs.

Steele is part of a long list of injured Cubs pitchers, including another top end starter in Cade Horton, who recently had his second Tommy John procedure and is out until the middle of next summer.

Steele was also recovering from a second elbow surgery and was getting close to beginning a rehab assignment until the latest setback. His injury involves the flexor muscle in his pitching arm, according to sources familiar with the situation.

The Cubs are also missing closer Daniel Palencia (lower back/oblique) along with relievers Hunter Harvey (triceps), Riley Martin (elbow), Ethan Roberts (finger) and Caleb Thielbar (hamstring). The news about Steele is another blow to an already thin pitching staff.