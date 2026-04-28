Fired manager Rob Thomson has no animosity toward Phillies

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Former Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson showed no animosity toward the team or front office, which fired him on Tuesday, expressing a desire to remain in the organization if he's wanted. He also understands why he was let go after the Phillies got off to a 9-19 start to the season.

"When you're not playing well and you're the manager of a ball club, you're held accountable, and rightly so," Thomson said in a Tuesday videoconference with reporters. "I wasn't officially offered anything, but I am open to staying in this organization. I've said throughout my four years as manager here, I don't want to go anywhere else. I love this organization."

Thomson cited winning the National League in 2022 as a highlight of his tenure but the team never returned to the Fall Classic under him despite high payrolls and a star laden roster. And despite the poor start to this season, which now includes his dismissal, he believes the Phillies can turn things around.

"I still think, and I hope, because I love these guys, that this team's going to turn this thing around, and they're going to get hot," Thomson said. "I have a bunch of different reasons why, but one is the fact that there's a lot of talent in there."

Thomson wasn't sure what he'll do next but managing again isn't at the top of his list - at least not right now.

"I don't expect to manage," he said. "That's where I'm at today. Who knows what happens six months from now...I might watch some hockey playoffs tonight, but actually I'm going to watch our game. I really am."

Thomson expressed little concern with the fact that over the weekend, President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski reached out to recently fired Red Sox manager Alex Cora to gauge his interest in the job. It was before Thomson had been informed he was fired, which happened early Tuesday morning.

"I don't really think too much of it," Thomson said of the call to Cora. "I think Dave is just doing his due diligence and he had made up his mind and he was going to move forward. And this guy's a Hall of Fame executive. And so I think people need to trust him and he's going to do the right thing for the organization."

Thomson wasn't required to speak publicly with reporters after being fired but he said he felt like it was the right thing to do after being treated "fairly" during his time in Philadelphia.

"I think if you're an accountable person and you're a leader, you're going to stand up in front of people and answer the questions when it's all over," Thomson said. "And I just wanted to make sure I did that in the right way."

Thomson was asked what his immediate plans are after spending four decades in baseball.

"I've never spent a summer (at home) in 42 years, so I really don't know," Thomson answered. "Thank God my wife put a pool in a couple years ago, so maybe I'll go for a swim or something, but we'll see."