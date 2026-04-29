Tigers starter Casey Mize exits in 3rd because of right groin tightness.

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Detroit Tigers right-hander Casey Mize left his start against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning Tuesday night due to right groin tightness.

Mize covered first base on a ground ball to first baseman Spencer Torkelson and recorded the out, then met with trainers on the field before leaving. There was no collision at first base.

Mize threw 34 pitches and left the game trailing 1-0. He was replaced by Brant Hurter, who gave up a sacrifice fly that scored a run charged to Mize.

He allowed three hits, two runs and one walk while striking out three in 2⅓ innings. He entered having given up one run or fewer in four of his five starts, and Tuesday's short outing increased his ERA to 2.90.

Mize was an All-Star with the Tigers last season, when he went 14-6 with a 3.86 ERA.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.