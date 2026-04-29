Dodgers deal for utilityman Fitzgerald, send cash to Jays

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LOS ANGELES -- The Dodgers acquired infielder/outfielder Tyler Fitzgerald from the Toronto Blue Jays for cash on Tuesday in a deal between last year's World Series teams.

Fitzgerald was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays last week. He began the season in San Francisco's organization and played three games at Triple-A Sacramento before getting cut on March 30.

Toronto obtained Fitzgerald from the Giants for cash and he went 3-for-20 in six games at Triple-A Buffalo.

The 28-year-old played 178 major league games for the Giants from 2023-25, hitting .252 with 21 home runs and 53 RBIs. Fitzgerald's best season was 2024, when he batted .280 with 15 homers and 34 RBIs in 96 games.

In seven minor league seasons, Fitzgerald has played 477 games, batting .260 with 77 homers and 279 RBIs. He was selected in the fourth round of the 2019 amateur draft out of Louisville.

To make room on the 40-man roster, the Dodgers transferred right-hander Landon Knack to the 60-day injured list.