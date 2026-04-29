White Sox's Everson Pereira leaves game with right shoulder soreness

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CHICAGO -- Chicago White Sox right fielder Everson Pereira left Tuesday night's 5-2 win over the Los Angeles Angels with right shoulder soreness.

The 25-year-old Pereira had an awkward swing during an at-bat in the fourth inning when he struck out swinging. He was replaced by veteran outfielder Austin Hays, who was reinstated from the 10-day injured list on Monday after being sidelined by a right hamstring strain.

Pereira was placed on the 10-day injured list on April 5 with a left ankle sprain, and acquired by Chicago alongside infielder Tanner Murray from the Tampa Bay Rays in November 2025. The outfielder entered Tuesday hitting .258 with three homers and seven RBI in 17 games.