Dodgers' Blake Snell throws 3 scoreless innings in 2nd rehab start

Open Extended Reactions

ONTARIO, Calif. -- Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Blake Snell struck out six over three scoreless innings Tuesday night in his second minor league rehab start.

The left-hander who began the season on the injured list with shoulder fatigue pitched for the Class A Ontario Tower Buzzers against the Lake Elsinore Storm.

Snell struck out the side in the first inning, then allowed a leadoff double in the second but struck out the next three batters. He needed just five pitches to complete a perfect third inning with a flyout and two groundouts.

Snell threw 39 pitches, 29 for strikes. He retired nine of the 10 batters he faced.

Last week, Snell allowed two runs, one earned, in one-plus inning with one walk and no strikeouts for the Tower Buzzers on the road.