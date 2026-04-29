Yankees DFA Randal Grichuk ahead of Elmer Rodriguez debut

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ARLINGTON, Texas -- Veteran outfielder Randal Grichuk was designated for assignment Wednesday by the New York Yankees, clearing a spot on their roster to activate right-hander Elmer Rodriguez for his major league debut.

Rodriguez, one of the Yankees' top prospects, was set to start Wednesday when American League-leading New York looks to complete a three-game series sweep at Texas.

The 34-year-old Grichuk, with his seventh team over 13 big league seasons, was hitting .194 with zero homers and two RBIs in 16 games. He agreed to a minor league contract with the Yankees in late February that included an invitation to spring training, and he broke camp with the team.

Switch-hitting outfielder Jasson Dominguez was called up by the Yankees on Monday, when Giancarlo Stanton missed his third consecutive game with a strained right calf before being placed on the 10-day injured list.

The 22-year-old Rodriguez, who pitched for Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic last month, is taking right-hander Luis Gil's spot in the rotation after Gil was sent to Triple-A following a rough start in a 7-4 loss to the Houston Astros on Sunday.