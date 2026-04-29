Red Sox place Garrett Crochet on IL with shoulder inflammation

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The Boston Red Sox placed ace Garrett Crochet on the 15-day injured list with inflammation in his pitching shoulder, the latest early-season setback for the star left-hander.

The Red Sox announced the roster move before Wednesday afternoon's game against the Blue Jays in Toronto. Utility man Nate Eaton was recalled from Triple-A Worcester in a corresponding roster move.

Crochet, 26, is off to a rough start in his second season in Boston. The two-time All-Star has a 6.30 ERA over his first six starts, including a rocky outing in Minnesota two weeks ago when he allowed a career-worst 10 earned runs against the Twins.

Crochet most recently pitched six shutout innings Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles and reported no health issues after the game.

The Red Sox fired manager Alex Cora and multiple coaches later that day.

The 6-foot-6 Crochet becomes the latest Red Sox starting pitcher to head to the 15-day IL, joining Sonny Gray (hamstring). The Red Sox (12-18), who entered Wednesday last in the AL East, have not named a replacement for Crochet's next turn in the rotation Friday.