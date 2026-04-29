Blue Jays DH George Springer comes off IL after 15 games out

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TORONTO -- The Toronto Blue Jays activated designated hitter George Springer off the 10-day injured list Wednesday after the four-time All-Star missed 15 games because of a fractured left big toe.

Eloy Jiménez was designated for assignment.

Springer wasn't in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale against the Boston Red Sox. He left an April 11 game against Minnesota after he fouled a ball off his foot in the third inning. Springer completed his at-bat, grounding out to third base, but was replaced by Myles Straw when his turn came up again.

Toronto's leadoff hitter, the veteran Springer is batting .185 with two home runs and six RBI. He was a big part of Toronto's run to Game 7 of the 2025 World Series, hitting .309 with 32 homers and 84 RBI in the regular season and the decisive homer in Game 7 of the ALCS against Seattle.

The MVP of the 2017 World Series with Houston, Springer is in the final season of a $150 million, six-year deal with the Blue Jays.

A Silver Slugger with the White Sox in 2020, Jiménez hit .290 with no homers and three RBI in 12 games with Toronto. All of his nine hits were singles.