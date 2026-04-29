Angels' Yusei Kikuchi exits early with shoulder tightness

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CHICAGO -- Los Angeles Angels left-hander Yusei Kikuchi was removed from his start Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox with left shoulder tightness.

Kikuchi had completed two scoreless innings but was replaced by left-hander Mitch Farris, who was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake earlier in the day, to begin the bottom of the third in a scoreless tie.

Kikuchi, 34, was 0-3 with a 6.21 ERA over six starts entering the game. He had made each of his six scheduled starts and thrown 80 or more pitches in each of them.

The Angels signed Kikuchi to a three-year, $63 million contract prior to the 2025 season. He is 48-61 with a 4.51 ERA during his MLB career after moving over from Japan. He made two appearances for his home country during the World Baseball Classic this spring.

The Angels designated veteran lefty Joey Lucchesi to open a roster spot for Farris.