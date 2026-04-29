Brewers put reliever Angel Zerpa on IL with forearm tightness

Open Extended Reactions

MILWAUKEE -- - Milwaukee Brewers left-handed reliever Angel Zerpa has been placed on the injured list because of left forearm tendinitis.

The Brewers announced Wednesday that Zerpa had gone on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to Sunday. They selected left-hander Brian Fitzpatrick from Triple-A Nashville to replace Zerpa on the roster.

Zerpa, 26, is 0-2 with a 6.39 ERA and two saves in 12 appearances. He allowed at least one earned run in each of his last three outings.

The Brewers acquired Zerpa from Kansas City in a December trade that sent outfielder Isaac Collins and right-hander Nick Mears to the Royals.

Fitzpatrick, who turns 26 on June 1, was 1-1 with a 0.00 ERA in 10 relief appearances with Nashville. He struck out 11 and allowed only two unearned runs over 10 1/3 innings.

The 6-foot-7 reliever went 5-4 with a 3.59 ERA in 38 appearances in the minors last season.

The Brewers also announced that outfielder Luis Matos had cleared waivers and was outrighted to Nashville. Matos, 24, hit .200 with a .238 on-base percentage and no homers or RBI in nine games with Milwaukee.