Tigers place Casey Mize, Javier Baez on injured lists

Open Extended Reactions

ATLANTA -- The Detroit Tigers placed pitcher Casey Mize and infielder Javier Baez on the injured list Wednesday after they went down in a series-opening loss to the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday.

Mize went on the 15-day IL with a right adductor strain, while Baez is on the 10-day IL with a right ankle sprain. Left-hander Enmanuel DeJesus and infielder Jace Jung were recalled from Triple-A Toledo.

Mize exited in the third inning Tuesday with right groin tightness after fielding a grounder toward first base.

"It was kind of a gradual tightening," the right-hander said after the game. "We did some tests between innings and felt good enough to go back out there, but it just never really went away."

Two innings later, Baez was carted off the field with an injured right foot he suffered on a groundout to shortstop. He was trying to beat a high throw to first base, hit the bag awkwardly with his left foot and then his right foot folded under his leg as he fell.

Báez said he was feeling better after getting treatment, but it wasn't enough to avoid a stint on the injured list.

Mize was an All-Star in 2025, when he went 14-6 with a 3.86 ERA. He is 2-2 with a 2.90 ERA in six starts this season.