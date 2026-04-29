Yankees' Dominguez to get more tests after getting hit on elbow

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ARLINGTON, Texas -- Yankees outfielder Jasson Dominguez will have further testing on his left elbow when the team gets back to New York after he was hit by a pitch Wednesday.

Dominguez, two days after getting called up from Triple-A, was struck by an 89.1 mph cutter from Texas Rangers starter Nathan Eovaldi while batting in the fourth inning of New York's 3-0 loss.

"It got me right on the elbow, and right now, just swelling," Dominguez said after the game. "As of right now, I don't feel any concern."

While the 23-year-old switch-hitter initially stayed in the game after getting checked out by a trainer and manager Aaron Boone, Max Schuemann replaced him in left field in the bottom of the fourth. Boone said Dominguez was in obvious pain after getting back to the dugout.

The Yankees announced during the game that Dominguez had a left elbow contusion. X-rays taken at the stadium were inconclusive, and he will have more image testing Thursday, an off day at home for the team.

"Hopefully the tests reveal not much and it's just bruising and we'll work through it," Boone said. "But unknown at this point."

In other injury news, ace Gerrit Cole allowed three runs and three hits over 5 2/3 innings Wednesday in his third minor league injury rehabilitation start.

His outing came in the Somerset Patriots' 6-5, seven-inning loss to Boston's Portland Sea Dogs in the second game of a doubleheader in the Double-A Eastern League.

Cole struck out three and walked none, throwing 45 of 60 pitches for strikes.

"Not a lot of large misses and consistency out of all of the offerings today, which was nice," Cole said. "I was pleased with the changeup. The shape and the location was pretty good today, probably the best it's been."

A six-time All-Star, Cole is returning from reconstructive elbow surgery on March 11 last year that sidelined him for 2025. The last official outing for the 2023 AL Cy Young Award winner was in Game 5 of the 2024 World Series that Oct. 30.

Playing a day after his 25th birthday, Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe went 2 for 4. He is batting .303 (10 for 33) with one homer and three RBI in 10 minor league games starting on April 14.

Recovering from left shoulder surgery on Oct. 14, Volpe could be activated by the Yankees for Friday's series opener against Baltimore in New York.

Yankees left-hander Carlos Rodón is set to make his second minor league rehab start Thursday, for Somerset. He allowed one hit over 4 1/3 scoreless innings on April 24 for High-A Hudson Valley. He struck out four, walked one and threw 43 of 65 pitches for strikes.

Rodón is recovering from surgery last Oct. 15 to remove loose bodies in his left elbow and shave a bone spur. He suffered a setback in late March when he felt tightness in his right hamstring while throwing at the Yankees' complex in Florida.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.