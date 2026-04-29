In email, thankful Alex Cora confident in Red Sox's future

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Alex Cora is hoping for the best for the Boston Red Sox, even though he's no longer managing the team.

In an email to the organization Wednesday, a copy of which was obtained by Mass Live, Cora expressed thanks for his time in Boston as both a player and a manager, despite a poor start to the 2026 season that led to his abrupt firing Saturday night.

"We are happy to have the time to be full time parents, that's the truth, but also we are disappointed that we didn't finish the job," Cora wrote.

"I respect the direction the organization is taking. A lot of talented people will help to accomplish the ultimate goal, having another duck boat parade."

Cora was initially hired by Boston in 2018 and guided the team to a 108-win season and the World Series title in his first year. And while they enjoyed some success since, the Red Sox also have had several down years, including finishing last in the American League East in 2023 and 2024.

That's the same position they found themselves in through the first month-plus of 2026, leading Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow to fire Cora amid a three-year, $21.75 million extension he had signed in July 2024.

Chad Tracy, who had been managing Boston's Triple-A team, replaced Cora on an interim basis. The team is 2-2 under Tracy, including an 8-1 series-ending loss to the Blue Jays in Toronto on Wednesday.

In the email to the organization, Cora called it "unique, special and magical."

"One last thing, keep showing up everyday and don't take the Fenway experience for granted, your working place is the best in the world," he wrote.