CF Luis Robert Jr. (back) latest Mets position player to go on IL

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NEW YORK -- The Mets placed center fielder Luis Robert Jr. on the injured list Thursday morning with lumbar spine disk herniation, continuing their dismal season with another key contributor sidelined.

Robert did not play in New York's last three games as he underwent treatment for the back ailment. But the ailment did not improve and he underwent an MRI on Wednesday. Infielder Eric Wagaman was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse to replace him on the active roster.

The Mets also designated veteran right-hander Carl Edwards Jr. for assignment and called up right-hander Austin Warren before their series finale against the Washington Nationals.

Robert, 28, is the fourth position player the Mets have put on the injured list since the start of the season, joining shortstop Francisco Lindor (calf), Jorge Polanco (wrist), and Jared Young (knee). New York entered Thursday with baseball's worst record at 10-20, having lost 16 of their last 19 games.

The Mets acquired Robert, a toolsy talent, from the Chicago White Sox for utility man Luisangel Acuna and a minor league pitcher as a high-risk, high-reward endeavor understanding his injury history was a concern. Robert was one of the best players in the majors in 2023, when he hit 38 home runs with 20 steals and an .857 OPS in 145 games.

But that production has been the exception. Various lower-body ailments spoiled Robert's last two seasons in Chicago after the career year. He combined to bat .223 with 28 home runs and a .660 OPS in 210 games over the last two years. And the White Sox, in the middle of a rebuild, had long decided Robert was not part of their long-term plans. It was a matter of finding a trade partner willing to meet their price for Robert, who is making $20 million this season and has a $20 million club option for 2027 with a $2 million buyout remaining on his contract.

Knowing the injury troubles, New York brought Robert on slowly in spring training. The early results were promising; he jumped out to a scorching start early this season, which included hitting a walk-off home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the second game of the season. But he cooled off considerably over the last three weeks and is now slashing .224/.327/.329 in 98 plate appearances.

Without Robert, the Mets will turn to rookie Carson Benge and Tyrone Taylor to play center field. Benge will man the position against right-handed starting pitchers; Taylor, an elite defender, will handle the position against lefties.