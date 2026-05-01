Report: Mets standing by Carlos Mendoza despite 10-21 start

Jorge Castillo breaks down the Mets' homestand where they went 3-6. (0:47)

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The New York Mets are standing by manager Carlos Mendoza despite the team owning MLB's worst record.

Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns told MLB.com, Friday morning, that Mendoza will remain despite a 10-21 start.

"We don't view this as a manager problem, and we don't intend to make a change," Stearns told MLB.com.

The Mets, who own the second most expensive roster in the majors, have lost 17 of their past 20 games.

"Not good enough, obviously," manager Mendoza said Thursday after the Mets fell to the Washington Nationals and finished the homestand 3-6. "Not a secret. That's not going to do it. We got to start winning series. Period."

The Mets will be in Anaheim, starting Friday, for a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels, losers of six straight games.

"We're in this together," Mendoza said. "It's not easy. But we've got to keep going. There's no other choice here. We have a responsibility and we have to turn this thing around."