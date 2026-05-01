Cubs' Nico Hoerner departs vs. D-backs with neck tightness

CHICAGO -- Chicago Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner left Friday's 6-5 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks because of neck tightness.

Hoerner hit a leadoff double and scored on Michael Busch's two-run single in the first inning. Matt Shaw batted for Hoerner in the second and remained in the game at second base.

The Cubs said Hoerner's neck tightness was on his left side.

Hoerner has been one of the majors' best players so far this season. The two-time Gold Glove Award winner is batting .297 with four homers, 26 RBIs and seven steals in 32 games.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.