Aaron Judge's cleats feature logo of his dogs, Penny and Gus

Mike Trout shares with Pat McAfee how he returned to center field and has enjoyed the season so far. (1:41)

Trout to McAfee: Recent Angels-Yankees series was 'good for the game' (1:41)

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The four-legged companions of Aaron Judge received a stylish shoutout via the New York Yankees star's footwear Friday night.

Ahead of the Yankees' matchup against the Baltimore Orioles, Judge debuted a pair of custom Nike cleats that featured a logo of his dogs on the heel. The cream-colored cleats included tan suede overlays, a matching brown Nike swoosh and an off-white sole, while the dachshund-inspired logo appeared stitched near the back.

The Captain and his pups 🐾



Penny & Gus 🐶💙 pic.twitter.com/FDdbvfxWNx — New York Yankees (@Yankees) May 1, 2026

The seven-time All-Star is a proud pet parent to two blonde, long-haired dachshunds named Penny and Gus. The canine duo is no stranger to the spotlight. Last year, Gus and Penny inspired official plush toys sold at the Yankee Stadium Team Store near Section 119, with a portion of proceeds benefiting a dog charity. . Editor's Picks Andy, meet Karl-Anthony Towns: Knicks big man makes appearance in 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' Kalan Hooks

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The pair also went viral for their appearance in a video during Judge's interview after he was named the 2025 American League MVP. And in 2023, cameras captured Judge and Gus playing together in the Yankee Stadium outfield.

Judge has been one of baseball's most productive hitters to start 2026, entering Friday tied for the MLB lead with 12 homers. The Yankees' captain also has five doubles, five stolen bases and 20 RBIs through New York's first 31 games.

Judge's hot start has helped power the Yankees to the best record in the American League, entering Friday at 20-11.

While Judge's MVP-caliber play has continued into 2026, Friday night's cleats made one thing clear: For the Yankees' star, the real MVPs might be waiting at home on four legs.