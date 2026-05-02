Yankees hold off Volpe's return with Caballero playing well

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NEW YORK -- Shortstop Anthony Volpe is ready to rejoin the New York Yankees, but the team isn't set for his return.

With Jose Caballero playing well, the Yankees kept Volpe at Double-A Somerset on Friday rather than activate him for a series opener against Baltimore.

Manager Aaron Boone said Volpe will remain at Somerset through Sunday, the maximum 20th day of a minor league injury rehabilitation assignment. After that, the Yankees will have to activate him or option him to the minors.

"We'll kind of reevaluate where we are on after Sunday," Boone said. "I don't think it hurts to have some more runway for him. Caby's obviously playing very well for us. So I just want it to be a situation where we're giving Anthony every chance to come in and be successful but also taking note of what's going on with our club, as well."

If Volpe is optioned to the minors for at least 20 days, it will delay his free agent eligibility by a year until after the 2029 World Series.

Volpe, 25, had left shoulder surgery Oct. 14 and entered Friday batting .303 (10-for-33) with one homer and three RBIs in 10 minor league games.

Caballero started at shortstop in 31 of the Yankees' first 32 games and hit a go-ahead, second-inning homer Friday, leaving him with a .274 average with four homers, 12 RBIs and 12 stolen bases.

"It complicates it a little bit, clearly," Boone said. "Jose's earned opportunities and been a key part of our club here and a part of success here to start out the season."

Volpe, a 2023 Gold Glove winner, hit .212 with 19 homers and a career-high 72 RBIs last year and made a career-high 19 errors, tied for third most among major league shortstops.

Caballero wouldn't say whether he had earned an everyday job.

"I'm not the guy to make that decision," he said. "My goal is to help my team and help my team as much as I can to win and do my best every day."

Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe will remain at Double-A Somerset through Sunday, when the team will have to activate him or option him to thie minors. Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

Boone said that starting pitcher Carlos Rodon is "about ready" for his Yankees season debut after making his second minor league rehabilitation appearance Thursday.

Rodon struck out eight over 5⅓ innings Thursday night, throwing 75 pitches for Somerset. The 33-year-old left-hander is set to start for Triple-A Scranton on Tuesday.

"It's possible that this next one, and then we could take him or we'll do one more, potentially," Boone said.

Rodon opened the season on the 15-day injured list as he recovered from surgery Oct. 15, 2025, to remove loose bodies in his left elbow and shave a bone spur.

Gerrit Cole will make his fourth minor league start Tuesday for High-A Hudson Valley as he returns from reconstructive elbow surgery on March 11, 2025.

A scan did not detect a serious injury to Jasson Dominguez, struck on his left elbow by an 89.1 mph cutter from Texas pitcher Nathan Eovaldi on Wednesday.

"We got good news on that front. Kind of holding our breath a little bit yesterday with that, but it came back clean," Boone said. "He was much improved yesterday, much improved today, so I think we avoided something there."

Dominquez started all three games in the series against the Rangers after being called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Monday. He went 1-for-9 (.111) in the series.

Giancarlo Stanton could start hitting this week, but is still not running.

Stanton strained his right calf while running the bases at Houston on April 23 and was put on the 10-day injured list in a stint that started April 25.

Outfielder Randal Grichuk refused an outright assignment to Scranton and elected to become a free agent. Grichuk was designated for assignment Wednesday. He hit .194 (6 for 31) with four doubles and two RBI in 16 games with the Yankees.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.