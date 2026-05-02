Mariners' Brendan Donovan (groin) set for rehab assignment

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SEATTLE -- Seattle Mariners third baseman Brendan Donovan will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Arkansas on Monday, general manager Justin Hollander said.

Donovan left Seattle's 5-0 loss to the Texas Rangers on April 17 with a left hip issue, and then was placed on the 10-day injured list three days later with a left groin muscle strain.

Donovan was also dealing with right groin discomfort in early April and suggested it might be related to an Oct. 7 sports hernia surgery.

The plan is for the 2025 All-Star to join the Mariners in Chicago on May 8.

"Really positive the way that Donnie [Donovan] has progressed through this. Probably not going to be activated for this home stand," Hollander said Friday. "The idea would be a couple rehab games in Arkansas then meet us in Chicago."

Donovan, 29, is hitting .304 and has three home runs, eight RBIs and nine walks in 18 games this season. The Mariners acquired Donovan from the Cardinals in February in a three-team trade involving the Tampa Bay Rays.

He fielded grounders and took batting practice Friday before Seattle faced Kansas City.

In other moves, the Mariners recalled LHP Josh Simpson from Triple-A Tacoma and placed RHP Matt Brash (2-0, 0.00 ERA) on the 15-day IL, retroactive to Thursday. Brash was removed Wednesday during his relief appearance against the Twins. Simpson made nine appearances in Tacoma, allowing one run in 9⅓ innings.

RHP Bryce Miller will make his third rehab start on Wednesday for High-A Everett. The 27-year-old was 4-6 with a 5.68 ERA in 18 regular-season starts last year. Miller is 24-21 with a 4.01 ERA in 74 starts over three major league seasons.