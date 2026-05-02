O's place Ryan Helsley on IL due to right elbow inflammation

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NEW YORK -- Baltimore put closer Ryan Helsley on the 15-day injured list Friday because of right elbow inflammation.

A 31-year-old right-hander signed to a $28 million, two-year contract in December, Helsley is perfect in seven saves chances. He is 0-2 with a 2.53 ERA in 12 appearances, striking out 15 and walking seven in 10⅔ innings.

While with St. Louis, Helsley was sidelined between June 7 and Sept. 1, 2023, because of a strained right forearm.

Baltimore announced the move, which is retroactive to Wednesday, after manager Craig Albernaz's media availability before a series opener at the New York Yankees.

In other moves, the Orioles recalled left-hander Cade Povich from Triple-A Norfolk to start against the Yankees, selected the contract of right-hander Albert Suárez from the Tides and optioned right-hander Cameron Foster to Single-A Norfolk.