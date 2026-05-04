May the 4th be with the ballpark: Inside MLB's Star Wars obsession

Open Extended Reactions

With 81 regular-season home games, MLB teams often look for ways to keep the ballpark experience fresh. When it comes to serving up a home run to fans off the field, look no further than the galaxy far, far away. The Force is strong in ballparks across the United States.

Star Wars Night is one of the most popular, anticipated yearly traditions in Major League Baseball and in professional sports leagues. It's common to see the Mandalorian and Grogu throw out a first pitch, or R2-D2 treading around the concourse with C-3PO in hot pursuit. Darth Vader and stormtroopers might accompany the umpires onto the field to a chorus of boos as the "Imperial March" blares through the stadium speakers.

This year, 29 of the 30 MLB teams -- all except Toronto -- are organizing a Star Wars Night at one of their home games.

"It's far and away our most popular [themed night]" Mike Cosentino, the Milwaukee Brewers' senior vice president of sales, told ESPN. "It consistently sells out and to give you some context, we have [around] 13 or 14 theme nights each season, things like Paw Patrol Day, Naruto night, Sesame Street, and these things have either apparel items or giveaways or bobbleheads. We have a Peanuts night with a Lucy bobblehead. We have to order usually double [the amount of collectible themed items] for Star Wars versus other theme nights."

Team executives noted that Star Wars nights often are strategically placed on nights when lower ticket sales are anticipated, often against noncompetitive teams or earlier in the season, because of the likelihood of a sellout.

"There are a couple themed nights I would describe as unicorns," Rachel Heit, the San Francisco Giants' chief marketing officer, told ESPN. "Star Wars is one of them. Hello Kitty is another. It's a way for the club to drive ticket sales, it's an amazing fan experience. We also work with our concessionaire to do Star Wars-themed food and beverage offerings. So, this year, we have blue milk boba, cosmic chaos dogs and meteor dust popcorn."

Heit added that a new feature this year will include five Star Wars-decorated suites.

The San Diego Padres, who have put on Star Wars Nights since 2015, have done an entire Star Wars weekend since 2022 -- with bobbleheads such as "Obi-Juan Kenobi" for Juan Soto in 2023, "Nando Calrissian" for Fernando Tatis Jr. in 2024 and a 2025 offering that put Xander Bogaerts in an X-wing.

Characters, often by the dozens, flood stadium concourses, creating photo opportunities for fans of all ages. Some Star Wars Nights have even gotten to characters in the triple digits. Much of that work is powered by volunteer non-profit organizations like the local chapter of the 501st Legion, Saber Guild or Mandalorian Mercs, whose members suit up in screen-accurate costumes for appearances and events.

Heit noted the collaborative nature of Lucasfilm in terms of allowing usage of their intellectual property, providing teams with a brand kit to help make the stadium feel like the Death Star or a rebel base during the night, and coming up with merch ideas greatly helps the planning process.

Merchandise is often the centerpiece. Teams roll out themed jerseys, shirts and collectible bobbleheads that blend baseball iconography with Star Wars imagery. MLB teams have been among the most creative, with crossover designs that include placing the Millennium Falcon above their stadiums or mashing up the Death Star and a baseball. Players commonly hold lightsaber bats, using the Force to float a baseball, or donning Mandalorian helmets. In 2018 the Twins turned Joe Mauer into "Joe Solo" at the helm of a cannon on the Millennium Falcon, while the Cincinnati Reds even put Mr. Redlegs in an X-wing. Grogu is a popular Star Wars Night bobblehead this year.

"The Grogu bobblehead ... it sold through almost like a month before the game," Cosentino said. "Fans loved it."

Players are often selected for a Star Wars-themed bobblehead because they also love Star Wars. When the Giants did a Logan Webb "Obi-Webb Kenobi" bobblehead last year, Webb requested a few for his friends and family.

"More like 50," Heit said with a laugh.

There are many athletes that have publicly professed their love of Star Wars, including CC Sabathia and Victor Wembanyama. NHL player Adam Gaudette and NASCAR champion Ryan Blaney have Star Wars tattoos. New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart wears eye black inspired by Anakin Skywalker's scar in Revenge of the Sith and in January boarded a Lego X-wing and blew up the Death Star projected onto Sphere in Las Vegas.

But it's not just the athletes and the fans in the stands. Star Wars Night is also rewarding for the team's staff, who create themed graphics, intro videos and transitions for the videoboards. Mascots routinely get Star Wars-themed makeovers too -- for New Jersey Devils' Star Wars Night this year, NJ Devil dressed up as Darth Maul.

The true origin of Star Wars Night in sports remains a mystery. The very first instance of Star Wars appearing at a sporting event can possibly be traced to the release of "A New Hope" in 1977. Around that time, the Cleveland Force, a Major Indoor Soccer League team, incorporated Darth Vader and Star Wars music to help pump up the crowd. George Lucas would eventually come to terms with the team to allow them to continue with the act.

Fast-forward almost 30 years and the Lake Elsinore Storm, the Single-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres, hosted "Storm Wars" on May 19, 2005, which was the same day as the theater release of "Revenge of the Sith." This is recognized by some as the first Star Wars-themed night at a sports game. In 2006, the West Michigan Whitecaps, the High-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, were the first minor league team to work directly with Lucasfilm to organize a Star Wars-themed night.

The San Francisco Giants were among the earliest to adopt any Star Wars theme/collectible in September 2011, a Brian Wilson figure frozen in carbonite. (Lucas sold his production company and the Star Wars franchise to Disney in 2012; ESPN is majority-owned by Disney.)

One of the most notable collaborations came from the NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins farm team in the AHL, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. Starting in 2017, current Lucasfilm chief creative officer Dave Filoni, who is an avid Pittsburgh sports fan, designed the "baby Pens" Star Wars Night jerseys for several seasons.

Sports have typically played a cameo role in the galaxy far, far away. Podracing is the most famous example, and the new Disney+ series "Maul: Shadow Lord" just introduced a new sport in Star Wars called Botekin, which looks like it might take inspiration from lacrosse.

But for all the gimmicks and ideas that have passed through the turnstiles over the decades, Star Wars has endured -- evolving from a novelty theme night into one of sports' most recognizable annual traditions. And, just like Han Solo completing the Kessel Run (in less than 12 parsecs), there are no signs of slowing down.