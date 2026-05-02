Munetaka Murakami hits 13th homer this season in win at Padres

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SAN DIEGO -- Munetaka Murakami hit his majors-leading 13th homer of the season to highlight a six-run second inning, Colson Montgomery added his ninth home run, and the Chicago White Sox beat the San Diego Padres 8-2 on Friday night for their fourth straight victory.

Murakami's three-run shot broke a tie with Aaron Judge and Yordan Alvarez for the MLB lead.

Montgomery's blast in the fifth gave Chicago its 14th multihomer game of the season and a 7-0 lead.

Murakami has hit nine home runs in his past 16 games. He now has the most homers by a White Sox player through the first 32 career games, breaking a tie with Jose Abreu (2014), according to ESPN Research.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.