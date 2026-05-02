Sources: Luis Torrens agrees to 2-year, $11.5M deal with Mets

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The New York Mets and catcher Luis Torrens are in agreement on a two-year, $11.5 million contract extension through the 2028 season, sources confirmed to ESPN on Saturday.

The deal includes $2 million in possible incentives, $1 million each in 2027 and 2028. It does not include any options.

Torrens, who turned 30 on Saturday, is in his ninth major league season and third with the Mets. One of baseball's best defensive catchers, he has become a reliable backup to Francisco Alvarez, a former top prospect, and was tasked to start during Alvarez's extended stints on the injured list the last two years.

The Venezuela native has appeared in 13 games, starting in eight, this season for the last-place Mets. He's 6-for-30 with a .467 OPS in 31 plate appearances after slashing .227/.286/.354 with eight home runs in 413 plate appearances the last two years.

Defensively, he has caught four of seven runners stealing in 2026. He has caught 47% of base stealers (34 of 73) since 2024, 11% better than any catcher with at least 500 innings logged behind the plate. Last season, his 11 fielding run value behind the plate in just 641 innings ranked sixth in the majors. His 17 fielding run value since the start of the 2024 season is tied for seventh.

Originally signed by the Yankees out of Venezuela in 2012, Torrens made the San Diego Padres' Opening Day roster in 2017 at 20 years old after never playing above Single A. He later played for the Seattle Mariners and Chicago Cubs before the Yankees traded him from their Triple-A roster to the Mets for $100,000 in May 2024.

The Athletic first reported the deal.