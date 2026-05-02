Phillies activate catcher J.T. Realmuto from injured list

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MIAMI -- The Philadelphia Phillies activated catcher J.T. Realmuto from the injured list on Saturday.

Realmuto had been sidelined since April 22 because of back spasms. He was in the lineup and behind the plate for Saturday's game against the Miami Marlins.

"He's back and good to go," interim manager Don Mattingly said. "We're going to put the best club out there daily. Protect J.T. from the standpoint of running him out there a lot. He's caught a lot in the past. He's that kind of guy. He wants to be out there. I do think we have to protect him from himself."

The 35-year-old Realmuto, a three-time All-Star, is in his eighth season with the Phillies. Entering Saturday, he was batting .259 with one homer and four RBI in 17 games this season.

To make room for Realmuto, the Phillies designated outfielder Dylan Moore for assignment. Philadelphia has three catchers on the roster with Realmuto, Rafael Marchán and Garrett Stubbs, although Mattingly said Stubbs' versatility enables him to play multiple positions.

Outfielder Brandon Marsh was still sore after getting hit on his right elbow by a pitch on Friday but was available off the bench, Mattingly said.