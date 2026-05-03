Mariners C Cal Raleigh scratched from lineup before loss

SEATTLE -- Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh was a late scratch from the lineup Saturday night before a 3-2, 10-inning loss to Kansas City with what manager Dan Wilson termed "general soreness."

Raleigh had been slated to bat second and start behind the plate against the Royals, but the Mariners announced he would miss the game just over an hour before first pitch. The soreness did require imaging, according to Wilson, but Raleigh is "day-to-day."

Raleigh, who was the runner-up for AL MVP last season after hitting 60 homers and driving in 125 runs, is hitting .186 with seven homers and 18 RBIs through 33 games. After getting off to an extremely slow start at the plate, Raleigh has started to heat up, with five of his homers coming in the past 15 games.

In Raleigh's absence, center fielder Julio Rodriguez hit second and backup catcher Mitch Garver eighth.

Also, the Mariners placed infielder Will Wilson on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Thursday, with a left thumb fracture and called up catcher Jhonny Pereda from Triple-A Tacoma.