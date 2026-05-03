Braves place Ronald Acuna on IL, reinstate Spencer Strider

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The Atlanta Braves placed right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. on the 10-day injured list with a strained left hamstring, the team announced Sunday.

Acuna left Saturday night's game against the Colorado Rockies in the second inning after he pulled up about halfway down the first-base base path running out a ground ball and grabbed at his left hamstring.

The Braves also reinstated right-hander Spencer Strider to make his season debut in Sunday's game against the Rockies. Strider has been sidelined by a Grade 1 oblique strain and made three rehab starts, striking out 18 batters in 12⅔ innings and had a 1.42 ERA. Right hander Hunter Stratton was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett following Saturday night's game to create a roster spot for Strider.

After suffering a torn ACL in May 2024 that limited him to a combined 144 games over the past two seasons, the 28-year-old Acuna has played in all of Atlanta's 34 games this season.

The five-time All-Star and 2023 National League MVP is batting .252 this season with two home runs, nine RBIs, 17 runs and a team-high seven stolen bases. Over the past six games, he was hitting .381 for the first-place Braves.

Outfielder Jose Azocar was recalled to replace Acuna on the major league roster.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.