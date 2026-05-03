Twins' Joe Ryan leaves start vs. Blue Jays after two batters

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MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota Twins right-hander Joe Ryan left Sunday's start against the Toronto Blue Jays with an apparent injury after facing just two batters.

Ryan struck out Yohendrick Pinango to start the game. He then walked Kazuma Okamoto and immediately signaled to catcher Victor Caratini and the dugout. After conferring with manager Derek Shelton and an athletic trainer, Ryan left the game.

The Twins did not immediately give a reason for Ryan's departure. Rookie Andrew Morris came on in relief, pitching for the sixth time this season.

Ryan (2-3, 3.76 ERA) made his first All-Star appearance in 2025 and was the unquestioned ace of the Minnesota rotation with Pablo Lopez out for the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in February. Ryan has been remarkably healthy, making seven starts so far this season, 30 starts last season and at least 23 starts for the previous three seasons.