Cubs closer Daniel Palencia off IL following oblique injury

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CHICAGO -- The Cubs activated closer Daniel Palencia from the injured list on Sunday after the right-hander missed the last two weeks with an oblique strain. Palencia, 26, has appeared in five games so far this season and has yet to give up a run while striking out five in five innings pitched.

Palencia's return comes not long after setup man Phil Maton did the same after missing time with a knee injury. The Cubs have been beset by numerous injuries to their pitching staff in the early portion of the season so getting two late-inning arms back could be a huge boost for them.

"We're getting good health news but we've gotten good performances out of the bullpen," manager Craig Counsell said Sunday before facing the Arizona Diamondbacks. "We're getting healthy but we still have to perform. We've performed well the last 2.5 weeks."

In fact, while Palencia was down, the Cubs went 12-3 while their bullpen ranked 12th in ERA, compiling a 3.54 mark during that timeframe.

To make room on the roster for Palencia, right-hander Yacksel Rios was designated for assignment.

Meanwhile, Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner is in the starting lineup on Sunday after coming out of Friday's game against the Diamondbacks with a stiff neck. He missed Saturday's contest as well.

"There are no symptoms," Counsell said. "He feels really good. And the wind is blowing out (laughing)."