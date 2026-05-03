Yankees' Ben Rice leaves game with bruised left hand

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NEW YORK -- Yankees first baseman Ben Rice left Sunday's game against the Baltimore Orioles with a bruised left hand after fielding a pickoff throw by Max Fried.

Rice was replaced by Paul Goldschmidt after the Yankees batted in the third. In the top half, Rice grimaced after taking a low pickoff toss from Fried with Leody Taveras on first.

The Yankees' Ben Rice hit his 12th home run of the season in the first inning Sunday but suffered a bruised hand two innings later. Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Yankees said X-rays were negative and Rice is day-to-day.

Rice hit his 12th homer in the first inning before doubling and scoring on Aaron Judge's two-run homer in the third. Rice is hitting .343 with 12 homers and 27 RBIs in 33 games, including 25 starts at first base.

The Yankees have been mostly healthy this season, though they put Giancarlo Stanton on the injured list last week with a strained right calf.