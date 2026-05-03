Red Sox's Ranger Suarez exits start with hamstring tightness

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BOSTON -- Red Sox starter Ranger Suarez left Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Houston Astros after the fourth inning with right hamstring tightness.

Coming off his best start of the season since signing with the Red Sox during the offseason, Suarez worked four scoreless innings of three-hit ball. The 30-year-old left-hander threw 70 pitches, striking out three and walking one.

Interim manager Chad Tracy came out to talk to crew chief Laz Diaz when reliever Tyler Samaniego was trotting in from the bullpen. The lefty reliever was allowed more than the limit of eight warmup pitches.

In his previous start, a victory at Toronto on Monday, Suarez gave up one hit in eight scoreless innings.

Suarez signed a $130 million, five-year contract with Boston in January after spending the first eight seasons of his career with Philadelphia.