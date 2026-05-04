Reports: Giants calling up top prospect Bryce Eldridge

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The San Francisco Giants are calling up top prospect Bryce Eldridge, according to multiple reports, adding the lefty bat to an offense in desperate need of some power hitting.

Eldridge, 21, is the top-ranked prospect in the Giants' farm system and No. 59 nationally in ESPN's latest prospect rankings.

He'll be joining the team in San Francisco as the club returns home from an 0-6 road trip that dropped them to 13-21 on the season. The Giants managed just two runs on 19 hits over the course of a three-game series in Tampa Bay.

First year manager Tony Vitello described the road trip as "painful" after Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Rays, saying the team came up short multiple times over the last week "for a variety of reasons."

"Confidence is a choice, but it's not an easy choice,'' he said, according to MLB.com. "A lot of times it's dictated by results and outcomes. And we literally had nothing to show for the road trip. You end the day searching for positives.''

The Giants will kick off a six-game homestand starting with a series against the division rival San Diego Padres and are hoping Eldridge might provide a spark. This will be the 6-foot-7 slugger's second stint in the majors after he appeared in 10 games for the Giants last season.

Eldridge is slugging .518 in Triple-A this season with a .963 OPS to go along with five home runs in 30 games.