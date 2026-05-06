Stock Watch: One thing that must change for all 30 MLB teams

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Six weeks into the 2026 MLB season, the narratives that will dominate the summer are already taking shape. But we're not there yet.

There's still plenty of time for teams to either self-correct from a faltering start, or to validate quick beginnings.

Whatever their expectations entering the season, and regardless of their early results, there's at least something each team can fix. As we take stock of the current landscape and how it has changed since we checked in last month, we're going to zero in on these issues by identifying one thing that must change for all 30 teams.

Win average: 101.0 (Last Stock Watch: 101.9, 1st)

In the playoffs: 98.8% (Last: 97.7%)

Champions: 25.5% (Last: 27.6%)

How we ranked the teams This Stock Watch is based on a roster-forecasting model built from the neutral-context version of the Steamer projections from FanGraphs along with over/under lines and World Series/pennant odds in the betting markets. These were used to create a baseline win expectation for each team that served as the basis for 10,000 simulations of the 2026 schedule, yielding our win forecasts and postseason probabilities.

One thing that must change: Bullpen inconsistency

In most ways, the Dodgers' early metrics paint the picture of yet another L.A. powerhouse. Sure, the offense has been tepid of late, and because the Dodgers have baseball's oldest position group, that gives you pause. But insofar as the Dodgers have anything at all to worry about, it's the relief staff that is facing months without anchor Edwin Diaz. Tanner Scott and Alex Vesia have been terrific, but beyond those two, it's been hit-or-miss for a middle-of-the-pack bullpen. This has contributed to a slow start in close games (6-9 in one- and two-run affairs) and a 12-win discrepancy between the Dodgers' win pace (99) and their Pythagorean-based pace (113). Of course, 99 wins is really good, so it's hard to get too worked up about any present Dodgers issue.

Win average: 100.2 (Last: 89.3, 6th)

In the playoffs: 99.0% (Last: 69.7%)

Champions: 24.1% (Last: 7.0%)

One thing that must change: Infield holes

The Yankees have been cooking of late on offense and defense. It's already hard to remember that 3-8 stretch not so long ago that made them seem vulnerable. Things have turned around so completely since that slump that we kind of have to dig for an area of concern -- but not too deep, because Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s replacement-level start and an uneven third-base platoon suggest there is plenty of room for improvement. Chisholm's situation is probably just a matter of waiting out a slow start, but he bears watching. At third base, Amed Rosario, the short side of the platoon, has hit well but has poor defensive metrics. Ryan McMahon, the starter against most righties, is below replacement and has a 78 OPS+ since joining the Yankees last season. New York has levers to pull, including recently optioned shortstop Anthony Volpe, provided he gets up to speed at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre as he completes his return from injury. Also worth watching: 20-year-old prospect George Lombard Jr., who was recently promoted to Triple-A. The Yankees have time on their side when it comes to seeing how the infield shakes out because Jose Caballero has been playing like an All-Star at short, and, at first base, Ben Rice has been playing at an MVP level.

Win average: 97.2 (Last: 89.8, 4th)

In the playoffs: 96.1% (Last: 71.6%)

Champions: 13.0% (Last: 5.5%)

One thing that must change: Injury luck

We expected the Braves' talent to reassert itself this season, but part of that calculation was that after last season's injury scourge they'd be healthier. But that luck hasn't really changed. And yet, Atlanta has been an early juggernaut and assumed its place as the Dodgers' primary challenger. The Braves have had elite performances all over the place. Matt Olson has arguably been the National League's best player so far, and Drake Baldwin has been a run-producing machine. Chris Sale has been Chris Sale. Eventually, though, the Braves need to get whole, and by eventually, we're already talking about October, because Atlanta is threatening to run away from the rest of the NL East. The Braves have time to get Spencer Strider, Ronald Acuna Jr., Raisel Iglesias and others healthy and fully functioning over the summer. It's shaping up to be a big season in Cobb County.

Win average: 93.7 (Last: 88.6, 8th)

In the playoffs: 89.7% (Last: 68.0%)

Champions: 7.2% (Last: 4.8%)

One thing that must change: Thin pitching depth

The Cubs have been as hot as anybody, but their current spree has been lopsided in favor of a rolling group of position players. That wording is deliberate, because the Cubs' hitters haven't just been lighting up the scoreboard, but they are also playing elite defense and making an impact on the basepaths. The pitching has been good enough alongside the batsmen to stack up the W's, but it's been a juggling act for manager Craig Counsell, especially when it comes to the bullpen. Injuries have been a bugaboo, as they have for so many others, and while the Cubs can hope to get some of their ailing hurlers back at some point, they are probably going to need to look outside the organization for help, especially in the bullpen. It's too early for impact trades, though, so Chicago will have to just keep piecing it together for a while. If the hitters keep rolling as they have, that course will be a lot easier to navigate.

Win average: 87.9 (Last: 79.4, 20th)

In the playoffs: 73.1% (Last: 23.3%)

Champions: 3.1% (Last: 0.7%)

One thing that must change: Cedric Mullins' performance

So far, this season has been a return to form for the Rays. They've been winning in very Rays fashion, with production all over the roster, much of it from players who might be more than a little off the radar of the median mainstream MLB fan. One sore spot has been in center field, where Tampa Bay ranks last in bWAR with a collective showing well below replacement level. This has been almost entirely a Mullins problem. The longtime Oriole has fallen off the table since Baltimore traded him to the Mets last season. Things have gotten worse with the Rays, as Mullins' OPS+ (16) is unplayable. With an xWOBA in the 1st percentile, there's little in that number that seems like a fluke. The Rays are off to a great start, but as they get deeper into a playoff chase, they have to get more in center, whether it's from Mullins or somebody else.

Win average: 85.8 (Last: 89.6, 5th)

In the playoffs: 65.9% (Last: 71.6%)

Champions: 4.6% (Last 7.4%)

One thing that must change: Luis Castillo's starts

After a frighteningly slow start, the Mariners hitters have been trending better, so our concern here is all about Castillo, Seattle's highest-paid starter. Castillo has been a mess, with just one quality start in seven outings and a 64 ERA+. He's just not missing as many bats as he used to, and when he gives up contact, it's been of the hard-hit variety nearly half the time. Seattle's overall rotation performance has been more solid than elite despite Emerson Hancock's breakout. To become the elite unit we thought the Mariners' rotation could be, Castillo has to right the ship.

Win average: 85.5 (Last: 88.6, 7th)

In the playoffs: 64.7% (Last: 69.7%)

Champions: 3.4% (Last: 6.2%)

One thing that must change: Detroit's panic meter

Admittedly, this prescription involves the collective holding of breath by everyone associated with the Tigers and those who root for them. We won't know the extent of Tarik Skubal's injury until he undergoes surgery to remove loose bodies from his elbow. If the happier scenario comes to pass, and Skubal is back on the mound in two or three months and is mostly himself, Detroit can piece it together. For one thing, while the American League Central is competitive, no one is likely going to run away from the Tigers in the division race. And if Detroit can squeeze into the playoffs and Skubal is back, all the Tigers' preseason aspirations are still on the table. The numbers here reflect a kind of middle-of-the-road guess between optimistic and cautious, but they do assume a Skubal presence in the playoffs. Still, getting to the postseason in the first place has obviously become more difficult, as the Tigers' chances to get there dropped by about 11% with the Skubal news. And it can drop lower from here, especially if Skubal's prognosis worsens.

Win average: 85.4 (Last: 82.9, 16th)

In the playoffs: 53.3% (Last: 37.3%)

Champions: 1.8% (Last: 1.0%)

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One thing that must change: Top-heavy pitching staff

The Padres have run hot and cold so far, and their solid overall record has a bit of smoke and mirrors in it given a 9-3 showing in one- and two-run games. Some of that is the sublime Mason Miller, but that's kind of the point here. San Diego has gotten superlative work from him at the back of the bullpen, along with Randy Vasquez and Michael King atop the rotation. The Padres can't really ask more than what they've gotten from that trio, which has still resulted in middle-of-the-pack run prevention. We suspected this San Diego staff was top-heavy, but it can't continue to be this top-heavy.

Win average: 84.9 (Last: 81.3, 19th)

In the playoffs: 50.9% (Last: 31.9%)

Champions: 1.8% (Last: 1.0%)

One thing that must change: Marcell Ozuna's bat

The Pirates have played well. We expected their offense to be better because of Pittsburgh's offseason work, and it has been. But this has been true despite, not because of, Ozuna. With their DH posting a 52 OPS+, the Pirates have the worst collective bWAR at the DH slot in baseball, well below league average. It's one thing for that to happen when you are rotating players in that role, but the Pirates are a team with an anointed everyday DH in Ozuna. Everything is bad: His strikeout rate is at a career-worst level and his hard-hit rate is below the MLB average. Ozuna is 35 and his numbers were down last year in Atlanta. It's possible the Pirates simply acquired him at the wrong time. If that becomes apparent, Pittsburgh needs to be ready to pivot, and fast, because a contending team can't have an everyday DH who doesn't hit.

Win average: 83.9 (Last: 83.0, 15th)

In the playoffs: 53.3% (Last: 39.3%)

Champions: 2.3% (Last: 1.9%)

One thing that must change: Retooled offense looking like last year's offense

The Rangers' start has been a mixed bag. Though the AL West remains oh so winnable for everyone in the division except the Angels, Texas has hung in the mix mostly because of a revelatory performance from the bullpen that might not be sustainable. However, Texas can probably expect a better collective rotation performance from here, so the pitching should be fine. The retooled offense, which was juggled to become a little more diverse, has not yet come together. Across the board, the Rangers' numbers look very much like 2025 and, if anything, Texas has been a little more reliant on the long ball to score than a year ago. The obvious sore spots are two below-replacement regulars: Josh Smith (second base) and Joc Pederson (DH). Pederson is basically replicating his numbers from 2025 and that's a big problem. But upgrading at that spot could also be a big opportunity for the Rangers. Smith just went on the IL, opening the door for promoted bat-first infielder Justin Foscue.

Win average: 83.8 (Last: 90.3, 3rd)

In the playoffs: 45.9% (Last: 73.9%)

Champions: 1.9% (Last: 5.9%)

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One thing that must change: Production from homegrown players

Things have ticked up a little under interim manager Don Mattingly, but the Phillies still have a long way to go. The near-term schedule is soft in terms of caliber of opposition, but for Philadelphia to take advantage of that, it needs more production from more spots in the lineup. Sure, the stars have fallen short of projection, but the sinkholes in the lineup have been the Phillies' internally developed hitters, especially Alec Bohm, Bryson Stott and rookie Justin Crawford. The speedy Crawford has had issues on defense but he has hung in well enough at the plate that Philadelphia can focus on the other spots. Bohm's OPS+ (23) is akin to the pre-DH pitcher, and he hasn't homered since Opening Day. Stott has been a bit overaggressive and has seen a drop in line-drive rate. The Phillies are not deep, and even if their stars regress to expectation, which might already be happening, they can't afford this many lineup holes.

Win average: 83.2 (Last: 83.2, 14th)

In the playoffs: 39.7% (Last: 41.1%)

Champions: 1.3% (Last: 1.5%)

One thing that must change: Lack of homers

The Brewers are built around athleticism and that trait continues to pay off in excellent team defense and elite stolen base totals. But this is a team that fell one step shy of the World Series in 2025. To take that final stride, and take down the Dodgers, the Brewers need to hit more homers. Entering Tuesday's game at St. Louis, Milwaukee had four homers on the season away from American Family Field. Four! Getting Christian Yelich and Jackson Chourio healthy will certainly help in this department, but it's just a start. If you add up the homers hit by Milwaukee shortstops, third basemen, left fielders and center fielders, you can express the answer with an index finger. Yep, Garrett Mitchell homered as a center fielder and that's it. One homer from four positions.

Win average: 82.9 (Last: 78.9, 21st)

In the playoffs: 46.8% (Last: 21.0%)

Champions: 1.7% (Last: 0.5%)

One thing that must change: Struggling offensive linchpins

Hey, the Athletics are in first place, so what could there be to complain about? The pitching has been roughly middle of the pack, and that's a good thing, because any hope of an Athletics playoff push depended on their young and dynamic offense. The hitters have done well, too, but that has been the case without much help from Lawrence Butler or Brent Rooker. Rooker has struggled with injuries but is back in the lineup, so maybe he's ready to take off. Butler is harder to read. He has put up just a 52 OPS+ and hasn't hit lefties at all. He might not be that 131 OPS+ guy he was in 2024 in his age-23 breakout. But the A's need more than this. If they get it, this can be one of the AL's best offenses.

Win average: 82.4 (Last: 78.4, 22nd)

In the playoffs: 35.4% (Last: 20.2%)

Champions: 0.7% (Last: 0.4%)

One thing that must change: Lack of hits

As the Reds' record in close games begins to regress, we're getting a clearer picture of a middling team that has holes to shore up if it wants to remain a part of the NL playoff race. There have been glittering bright spots to be sure. The Reds have legitimate early candidates in all the awards races in Elly De La Cruz (MVP), Sal Stewart (Rookie of the Year), Chase Burns (Cy Young) and Terry Francona (Manager of the Year). But this is far from a perfect roster. The "hits" thing is more than a cheeky line -- it's the reality of a .218 team batting average. The Reds aren't built to be a high-contact or high-average team, but things can't stay this extreme. Cincinnati already has 14 games of scoring two or fewer runs despite its run-friendly home venue.

Win average: 82.4 (Last: 77.7, 24th)

In the playoffs: 44.1% (Last: 18.9%)

Champions: 1.3% (Last: 0.4%)

One thing that must change: Down seasons from everyday hitters

It's hard to tell where the Guardians might be if not for their two leading AL Rookie of the Year candidates: outfielder Chase DeLauter and starter Parker Messick. Their offense, so strong in secondary skills, has too many regulars just not producing enough hits. The avatar for that is contact master Steven Kwan. Kwan is still making contact, but his exit velocity and hard-hit rates have plummeted, leaving him with a .211 batting average and just two steals. But it's not all on Kwan. Bo Naylor has an OPS+ of 7, Kyle Manzardo is hitting .202 with just two homers, and even Jose Ramirez is hitting just .212, though he does so many things well that his overall value remains strong. Cleveland cannot afford to be this easy to pitch to, especially since the bullpen work that has been the bedrock of its playoff teams the past two seasons appears to have taken a step back.

Win average: 81.3 (Last: 88.5, 9th)

In the playoffs: 38.9% (Last: 65.7%)

Champions: 1.4% (Last: 6.0%)

One thing that must change: Lack of damage

Last year's dynamic Toronto offense was fueled by combining a high contact rate with damage on that contact. So far, the Blue Jays are getting only half that equation right. Toronto has by far the lowest team strikeout rate, so the contact has been there. But the Blue Jays rank just 26th in both average exit velocity and OPS on balls in play. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. provides the perfect example. He has walked nearly as often as he has struck out, and his .328 average ranks among the AL leaders. But his slugging percentage is just .427 and that isolated power figure (.099) is less than half his career average. Contact is great; high-quality contact is what got last year's Jays to the World Series.

Win average: 81.2 (Last: 81.3, 18th)

In the playoffs: 28.3% (Last: 30.0%)

Champions: 0.5% (Last: 0.7%)

One thing that must change: Middle infield production

Last year's Diamondbacks featured a high-throttle offense that remained prolific even after in-season trades sent away Eugenio Suarez and Josh Naylor. A big reason for that was the elite offensive production from Arizona's middle infield combo of Ketel Marte and Geraldo Perdomo, who combined to hit .283/.383/.487 with 48 homers. So far this season, both are off to slow starts, with a .232/.313/.388 combined slash line and seven homers. Not surprisingly, after ranking sixth in runs last season, Arizona has slipped to 13th in 2026. Ildemaro Vargas can't do it all.

Win average: 80.7 (Last: 69.7, 26th)

In the playoffs: 26.0% (Last: 4.0%)

Champions: 0.3% (Last: 0.0%)

One thing that must change: Our expectations?

The question mark there is necessary because I'm not quite ready to sign off on the Redbirds' offense. But I am intrigued. To be clear, St. Louis' pitching needs to get much better, especially the bullpen, if the Cardinals are going to maintain their lofty early standing. But MLB's second-youngest offense ranks sixth in OPS+ in the early going -- and it's been really fun to watch. Jordan Walker has turned into the hitter we thought he might become a couple of years ago, and JJ Wetherholt has been as good as advertised. Maybe going young was what the Cardinals needed all along.

Win average: 80.4 (Last: 82.8, 17th)

In the playoffs: 34.1% (Last: 39.8%)

Champions: 1.1% (Last: 1.5%)

One thing that must change: Second-base performance

For a while there, the Royals' season was teetering on the brink of early oblivion. But things have trended sharply upward over the past couple of weeks, and the uptick has extended into most areas of the roster. One exception has been second base. Early on, Jonathan India did the heavy lifting, got hurt, and now is out for the year. Lately, it has been a Michael Massey/Nick Loftin platoon. Loftin, playing against lefties, has been the better of the two. Massey, though, now has a 64 OPS+ and minus-0.2 bWAR since his solid 2024 showing, and this season he has struck out six times more than he has walked. The Royals should remain a part of the AL Central race but any marginal upgrade they can make will be important. If Massey doesn't get going, this would be one area for Kansas City to target.

Win average: 79.1 (Last: 86.2, 11th)

In the playoffs: 25.4% (Last: 53.9%)

Champions: 0.8% (Last: 3.5%)

One thing that must change: Lack of run prevention

I'm trying hard to be specific for most teams, but for the Orioles, the overall pitching outlook has reached crisis proportions. According to my system of tracking team temperatures, and maintaining separate values for hitting and pitching, Baltimore pitchers are the coldest unit in the majors on either side of the ball. With the injury list getting longer, things might be getting worse. Slapping some arbitrary end points on it, Baltimore's run prevention plummet began with a 9-7 win April 13. Including that game, the Orioles have since put up a 5.87 staff ERA, ranking 29th. Both the rotation and the bullpen rank 29th during that span.

Win average: 78.4 (Last: 91.6, 2nd)

In the playoffs: 19.2% (Last: 78.4%)

Champions: 0.5% (Last: 7.7%)

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One thing that must change: Newcomers' struggles

The Mets' woes have been so widespread that you hate to single anyone out. But, man, the offseason additions for the everyday lineup have been off to a brutal combined start. If you were to mash Luis Robert Jr., Bo Bichette, Jorge Polanco and Marcus Semien into one player, the combined line would be .217/.277/.300 over 449 plate appearances with six homers and 37 RBIs. Robert and Polanco have found their way to the IL, unsurprising given their playing time histories, and Semien might simply be done as an above-average hitter. So there is an awful lot of pressure on Bichette to get on a roll and help the offense start to crawl its way back from a collective freefall that has seen the Mets' playoff odds dwindle to long shot territory -- and we're only in the first week of May.

Win average: 78.2 (Last: 87.3, 10th)

In the playoffs: 22.2% (Last: 59.5%)

Champions: 0.7% (Last: 4.9%)

One thing that must change: Lack of an offensive peg

Like the Mets, Boston's problems are comprehensive. The rotation has been wrecked by injury and the bullpen has been thin. The team defense has been perhaps the best in the majors but the players responsible for that have hit so little collectively that it hardly matters. Boston just hasn't done anything particularly well on offense. The Red Sox are league average in striking out but rank 27th in secondary average and 25th in isolated power. All that leaves is batting average, and the Red Sox are even below average there despite the so-so contact rate. Something -- or someone -- needs to give this offense some sort of identity. It seems like Roman Anthony would be the best candidate to make this happen.

Win average: 77.1 (Last: 84.3, 12th)

In the playoffs: 16.7% (Last: 45.5%)

Champions: 0.3% (Last: 2.1%)

One thing that must change: Worst pitching in majors

The Astros' MLB-worst team ERA tells the story. The rotation has been awful and the bullpen even worse. There have been lots of injuries -- even in relation to the current MLB landscape, where no pitcher can tread lightly. But Houston had built a reputation of being able to come up with pitching solutions, even where they did not seem apparent. That simply has not happened this season. Getting Hunter Brown and Josh Hader back will eventually help, but the Astros need to win some games until then for that to matter.

Win average: 76.4 (Last: 77.9, 23rd)

In the playoffs: 14.9% (Last: 19.4%)

Champions: 0.3% (Last: 0.5%)

One thing that must change: Bullpen misery

The Twins got off to a solid start, but that momentum has waned over the past couple of weeks. As I write this, we don't know the extent of Joe Ryan's elbow problem, and if the news is bad, that throws a lot of things around the Twins into limbo. And you can't really point to anyone in the Minnesota bullpen -- 29th in the majors in ERA -- who is throwing particularly well. Kody Funderburk has a sparkling 2.03 ERA, but it's a mirage, as he has walked more batters than he has struck out. The Twins are young and probably rebuilding, especially if Ryan will be out. But a miserable bullpen can make for a very long summer.

Win average: 75.9 (Last: 83.4, 13th)

In the playoffs: 9.3% (Last: 40.5%)

Champions: 0.1% (Last: 1.3%)

One thing that must change: Doing nothing on offense

Here is another problem offense. The Giants don't hit for a high average despite above-average contact rates, and they're last in the majors in walks, homers and steals. How is that possible? Casey Schmitt is the team home run leader with five and no one else has more than three. Luis Arraez, who is having a solid season but is never going to be mistaken for Vince Coleman, has a team-high four steals. No one else has more than two. Seriously, how is that possible? So, yeah, do something on offense. Anything.

Win average: 75.0 (Last: 71.9, 25th)

In the playoffs: 7.4% (Last: 5.4%)

Champions: 0.1% (Last: 0.0%)

One thing that must change: Cold young hitters

The Marlins have hovered around the border of respectability, but if not for some slow starts by a trio of their foundational hitters, things could be exciting right now. Injuries stymied Kyle Stowers to start the season but he has been back for a couple of weeks and it's time to rediscover his power bat. Also, at 28, he's not really that young. Agustin Ramirez was optioned, and he needs to find himself in Triple-A and prepare to see even more 1B/DH time if glove-first prospect Joe Mack plays well in his first MLB stint. Finally, Owen Caissie might need some fine-tuning. After a couple of nice early moments, his season has become a strikeout fest -- 45 whiffs against only six walks. Long shot contention aside, the Marlins need to get all these young-ish hitters pointed in the right direction.

Win average: 64.5 (Last: 68.4, 27th)

In the playoffs: 0.5% (Last: 2.3%)

Champions: 0.0% (Last: 0.0%)

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One thing that must change: Mike Trout's work address

Sorry, Angels fans -- especially you die-hards who want more than anything to see Trout retire as a one-team player. I have nothing but sympathy for that sentiment. But as the Angels sink into oblivion once again, we are seeing the best version of Trout we've had in years. He's healthy (knock on wood), dominating the zone and mashing when he gets a ball to drive. He's running well, and though he still probably shouldn't be playing center field, it's fine if doing so is unlocking these other things. A change in scenery is strictly a matter between Trout and the Angels, and if he wants to stay, then so be it. But I'd really love to see this rejuvenated version of Trout in a postseason race and in the playoffs.

Win average: 63.2 (Last: 61.3, 28th)

In the playoffs: 0.3% (Last: 0.4%)

Champions: 0.0% (Last: 0.0%)

One thing that must change: Luisangel Acuna's results at the plate

The White Sox's outlook has shifted considerably more in the real world than it has in my system and in the betting markets. But when systems miss, it's usually because of an emergent young team, as this one clearly is. The White Sox have a budding offensive identity centered around a three-true-outcomes approach, led by Munetaka Murakami and Colson Montgomery, and that identity will grow once Kyle Teel returns from injury. The improved offense has been undermined by a lack of outfield production and Acuna is in the middle of that -- and not just because he has logged the most time in center field. He just hasn't looked competitive at the plate, too often putting tepidly hit grounders into play early in the count as if he were merely trying to avoid strikeouts. Chicago's options keep getting better, so if Acuna doesn't offer more with the bat, he's headed for a future as a utility player.

Win average: 62.3 (Last: 58.4, 29th)

In the playoffs: 0.1% (Last: 0.1%)

Champions: 0.0% (Last: 0.0%)

One thing that must change: Lousy starting rotation

Seems strange to say about the No. 29 team in the pecking order, but this has been an encouraging start for the Nationals, particularly because they are in the first season of a new brain trust. The rotation is indeed lousy and the primary reason why the Nationals lead the NL in runs allowed. But the offense has been surprisingly productive and the bullpen, built on a parade of relievers the typical fan couldn't pick out of a lineup, has been trending in the right direction. Even in the rotation, there have been positives in the form of offseason pickup Foster Griffin and perennial prospect Cade Cavalli. Much work remains, but it feels like the Nationals are doing things the right way at the moment.

Win average: 56.3 (Last: 54.3, 30th)

In the playoffs: 0.0% (Last: 0.0%)

Champions: 0.0% (Last: 0.0%)

One thing that must change: Ezequiel Tovar's trajectory

Nothing could be worse than last season, but the Rockies have been a much-improved club. The improvements made by pitchers Chase Dollander and Antonio Senzatela alone have validated the early approach of the new front office. Now the Rockies need to figure out what's up with Tovar, who, not that long ago, was Colorado's biggest reason for optimism. Tovar has seen an early dive in plate discipline and quality of contact alike, as his OPS+ has dropped to 40. On defense, his Statcast-based metrics have fallen off as well. Tovar is still only 24 years old, so getting him back on the trajectory he seemed to be on just a couple of years ago is a high priority for the new regime.