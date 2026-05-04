Brewers activate Jackson Chourio, Andrew Vaughn from IL

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ST. LOUIS -- The Milwaukee Brewers are getting some badly needed punch back in their lineup with Jackson Chourio and Andrew Vaughn coming off the injured list.

Both players had been dealing with fractured bones in their left hands. Chourio hadn't played yet for Milwaukee this season, while Vaughn appeared in only one game before going on the injured list.

The Brewers put both players into the starting lineup Monday before opening a three-game series with the St. Louis Cardinals. The Brewers also optioned outfielder Blake Perkins to Triple-A Nashville and designated outfielder Greg Jones for assignment.

"Physically, I feel really, really good right now," Chourio told reporters through an interpreter before Monday's game. "Thanks to God, I'm going to be able to go out there and give my everything."

Milwaukee had been lacking power while Chourio, Vaughn and 2018 National League MVP Christian Yelich were all on the injured list. Yelich last played on April 12 as he deals with an adductor strain.

The Brewers entered Monday with just 22 homers all season. Only the San Francisco Giants had homered fewer times. Milwaukee's .354 slugging percentage ranked the Brewers ahead of only the Boston Red Sox and New York Mets.

Chourio collected at least 20 homers and 20 steals in each of his first two seasons in the major leagues. Vaughn had nine homers and an .869 OPS in 64 games for Milwaukee last year after they acquired him from the Chicago White Sox.

The 22-year-old Chourio was hit by a pitch from Washington's Clayton Beeter while playing for Venezuela's World Baseball Classic team in a March 4 exhibition with the Nationals at West Palm Beach, Florida. After Chourio felt bothered while attempting a check swing in late March, an MRI revealed a small hairline fracture at the base of the third metacarpal -- something that hadn't been visible during the initial testing that followed the March 4 game.

Chourio had left a game Saturday after fouling a ball off his left ankle during a rehabilitation appearance with Nashville, but the incident didn't delay his return to the big leagues.

Vaughn, 28, suffered a fractured hamate bone during an at-bat in the season-opening win over the White Sox.

The return of Chourio and Vaughn led to the exits of Perkins and Jones.

Perkins, 29, batted .109 with a .212 on-base percentage, no homers, five RBIs and one steal in 19 games. Jones, 28, hit .095 with one RBI, one steal, no walks and nine strikeouts in 22 plate appearances.

The Brewers also returned pitcher Quinn Priester from his rehabilitation appearance, though the right-hander remains on the injured list as he recovers from thoracic outlet syndrome. Priester allowed nine runs and walked eight batters over five innings in three appearances with Nashville.

Priester went 13-3 with a 3.32 ERA for Milwaukee last season.