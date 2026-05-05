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          Houston Astros scratch C Yainer Diaz with abdominal injury

          • Associated Press
          May 5, 2026, 12:08 AM

          HOUSTON -- Catcher Yainer Diaz was scratched from Houston's lineup about an hour before the start of a series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday night because of a left abdominal injury.

          Christian Vazquez took his spot in the lineup and was batting ninth.

          With Diaz injured, the Astros selected the contract of catcher Cesar Salazar from Triple-A Sugar Land and optioned infielder Shay Whitcomb to Triple-A to make room for him on the roster.

          The 27-year-old Diaz is hitting .248 with two home runs and 14 RBIs in 26 games this season for the Astros.