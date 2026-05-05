Red Sox's Roman Anthony to have hand rechecked in Boston

Open Extended Reactions

Red Sox left fielder Roman Anthony will return to Boston to have his right hand examined by a team doctor after exiting Monday night's 5-4 win against the Tigers in Detroit with discomfort in his wrist.

Anthony appeared to tweak his wrist on a check swing in the opening inning and came out of the game in the bottom of the second. He was replaced in left by Masataka Yoshida.

Speaking after the game, Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy said Anthony felt some discomfort on the top of his right hand and that while imaging came back negative, the second-year player will see the team's hand specialist in Boston to make sure there are no issues.

"I'm hopeful (it's not something that will require an injured list stint)," Tracy said, "but it's really hard to say until he sees the specialist."

Anthony has struggled to start his second big league season, hitting just .229 with one home run and 5 RBIs for the AL East-worst Red Sox (14-21).