Braves activate closer Raisel Iglesias off injured list

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The Atlanta Braves, who have the best record in baseball at 25-11, got help for the back end of the bullpen with closer Raisel Iglesias returning from the injured list on Tuesday.

Iglesias was placed on the IL on April 21 after feeling discomfort in his right shoulder after sleeping on it wrong. An MRI showed no structural damage.

After re-signing with the Braves on a one-year, $16 million deal during the offseason, Iglesias, 36, had gotten off to a quick start with five saves while pitching 8⅔ scoreless innings in which he had 11 strikeouts and only one walk.

Robert Suarez, who signed a three-year, $45 million contract with the Braves this offseason after leading the National League with 36 saves for the San Diego Padres last season, will return to his setup role after assuming closer duties while Iglesias was out.

More relief help could soon be on the way as Dylan Dodd will begin a minor league rehab assignment. To make room on the roster, the Braves designated Carlos Carrasco for assignment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.