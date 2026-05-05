Marlins designate veteran RHP Chris Paddack for assignment

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MIAMI -- The Miami Marlins designated pitcher Chris Paddack for assignment Tuesday, ending the veteran right-hander's brief stint with the club.

Paddack, 30, signed a one-year, $4 million free agent deal with the Marlins in the offseason and was targeted for an end-of-the rotation role. But Paddack struggled in his seven starts, posting a 0-5 record and 7.63 ERA. Paddack completed six innings in only one of his appearances.

The Marlins opted to cut ties with Paddack after his outing Sunday, when he gave up six runs in the first inning against Philadelphia. He was removed after allowing seven runs over 2 2/3 innings.

"It came down to a performance thing," Marlins manager Clayton McCullough said. "Throughout spring training, he was very open to the initiatives we have going here. We felt he could give us stability in the rotation. As we discussed further after the other day, now is the best time for us to look to make a change in that spot."

Paddack was drafted by the Marlins in 2015 but traded to San Diego the following year while in Miami's minor league system. He made his major league debut with the Padres in 2019. After three years in San Diego, he spent the next four seasons in Minnesota and Detroit.

Miami recalled right-handed pitcher William Kempner from Triple-A Jacksonville in the corresponding move.