Red Sox OF Roman Anthony day-to-day with sprained wrist

Boston Red Sox outfielder Roman Anthony was diagnosed with a sprained right wrist, but he will not be placed on the injured list yet, according to interim manager Chad Tracy.

Tracy, speaking in the dugout prior to Boston's game against the Detroit Tigers, confirmed Anthony saw a hand specialist back in Boston on Tuesday and the team is treating him as "day to day." Anthony will not rejoin the team in Detroit.

"We'll keep assessing him over the next couple of days to see how he's feeling," Tracy said. "But even with a sprain, it's going to be reactive on how is it feeling and how's it progressing. That's good news. But we still have to see how he feels over the next couple of days."

Anthony exited Monday night's 5-4 win against the Tigers in with discomfort. He appeared to tweak his wrist on a check swing in the opening inning and came out of the game in the bottom of the second. He was replaced in left by Masataka Yoshida, as the Red Sox overcame a 2-0 deficit in the seventh inning to win.

After the game, Tracy said Anthony felt some discomfort on the top of his right hand but imaging came back negative.

Anthony has struggled to start his second big league season, hitting just .229 with one home run and 5 RBIs for the AL East-worst Red Sox (14-21).