Phillies activate closer Jhoan Duran, trade Trevor Richards

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PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Phillies activated closer Jhoan Duran from the 15-day injured list before their game against the Athletics on Tuesday night.

In addition, the team traded right-handed pitcher Trevor Richards to the Chicago White Sox in exchange for cash considerations.

Duran last pitched on April 11 due to a strained left oblique muscle. The 28-year-old right-hander is 1-1 with a 1.35 ERA and five saves in 6⅔ innings.

He joins a Phillies team suddenly surging after firing manager Rob Thomson and replacing him with interim manager Don Mattingly. Philadelphia entered Tuesday having won six of its last seven games.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.