Yankees to honor late broadcaster John Sterling with jersey patch

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NEW YORK -- The Yankees will wear a patch on their jersey sleeves as a tribute to John Sterling beginning May 18 through the end of the season, the club announced Tuesday.

The patch will feature Sterling's name and the Yankees' logo under a microphone with pinstripes in the background.

New York Yankees

Sterling, the team's longtime radio voice, died Monday at age 87, months after undergoing heart surgery following a heart attack. He broadcast Yankees games for parts of 36 seasons, becoming known for his trademark "The Yankees win!" victory call and eccentric personalized home run lines.

He called 5,651 games between the postseason and playoffs, including 5,060 straight from September 1989 through July 2019. He retired in April 2024, shortly after the start of the season, before returning to broadcast Yankees games during the postseason. He was on the air for 24 Yankees playoff appearances, eight World Series trips and five World Series titles.

The Yankees honored Sterling on Monday by wearing caps with his initials stitched on the back. They will continue wearing those caps in games through May 17.