Astros' struggling Tatsuya Imai to return to rotation next week

Open Extended Reactions

Japanese right-hander Tatsuya Imai, despite his struggles in adjusting to the major leagues and continued control problems during his minor league rehab assignment, will return to the Houston Astros' starting rotation next week, manager Joe Espada said Wednesday.

Imai, who has been on the injured list because of right arm fatigue since April 12, has a 7.27 ERA in his first three starts in the majors and was unable to finish the first inning in his last start on April 10 against the Seattle Mariners.

During his rehab assignment with Triple-A Sugar Land, Imai issued five walks in three innings and threw only 27 of 63 pitches for strikes.

"He's a really good pitcher," Astros manager Joe Espada said Wednesday. "We went out and we got him because he belongs in the rotation -- the Astros' rotation. He's ready to pitch in the big leagues. We need him to be the guy we know he's capable of being and he's ready to go. We're going to get him in here and get him right."

Espada said Imai, who signed a $54 million, three-year contract with the Astros that included opt outs after the first two seasons, would return to the rotation at some point during the Astros' series against the Mariners next week.

After he was placed on the IL, Imai revealed that the transition to the United States had been tougher than expected after pitching for the Seibu Lions in Japan last season. Among the things that he's said struggled with in his adjustment to the majors are the ball itself, the pitcher's mound, the pitch clock and even his meal schedule.

"I mean, he's a quality starter, right?" Astros general manager Dana Brown said. "And I think he's hit a bump in the road with some of the walks that he's been experiencing. I think a big part of it is just allowing him to free his mind up, attack Major League hitters like he used to attack hitters in Japan. Don't overthink it and just lock in and be yourself.

"That's a big point that we're trying to make to him -- just be yourself and have confidence in your stuff because your stuff plays at this level."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.