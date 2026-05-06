Tigers' Framber Valdez gets 6-game suspension for hitting batter

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Detroit left-hander Framber Valdez was suspended six games by Major League Baseball on Wednesday for intentionally throwing at Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story, while Tigers manager A.J. Hinch received a one-game ban.

Hinch will sit out Wednesday's game against the Red Sox. Valdez's suspension will also start Wednesday, unless he chooses to appeal. Both were also fined an undisclosed amount.

After Willson Contreras and Wilyer Abreu led off the fourth inning with long home runs to give Boston a 10-2 lead, Valdez hit Story with a 94 mph fastball on the next pitch. Story stared at the mound while Tigers catcher Dillon Dingler and plate umpire Adam Beck got between Story and Valdez.

The benches then cleared, though no punches were thrown. Valdez, who was ejected, said after the game that "it was not intentional" and that "there's shouldn't be a suspension in that situation."

Hinch, who cannot appeal his penalty under MLB rules for managers, did not take Valdez's side after Tuesday's game.

"We play a really good brand of baseball here. That didn't feel like it," Hinch said. "It's not judging intent; I have no idea. But I know when you go out on the field and you end up sort of in those confrontations, you usually feel like you're in your right. And it didn't feel good being out there.

"So, I understand [Boston's] frustrations. I understand the moment, and it was a low moment of a frustrating night."

The Tigers are down to three healthy starting pitchers with Tarik Skubal (elbow), Casey Mize (hamstring) and Justin Verlander (hip) all on the injured list.