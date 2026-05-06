Reds put Emilio Pagan on IL, add Tejay Antone to roster

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CHICAGO -- The Cincinnati Reds placed closer Emilio Pagan on the injured list Wednesday with a Grade 2 left hamstring strain, one of several moves the club made prior to its game against the Cubs at Wrigley Field.

Pagan was injured while throwing his lone pitch during the Reds' 3-2 loss to Chicago on Tuesday. After releasing the ball, he immediately grabbed at his hamstring before crumpling to the ground next to the mound.

Pagan said Wednesday that the Grade 2 diagnosis carries with it a four-to-eight week timetable before he is likely to return to action. Given the sight of the emotional Pagan lying on the field Tuesday, the prognosis might have been worse.

"It was pretty painful last night," he said. "It's still going to be quite a lengthy process to get back on the field. But I guess, all things considered it's pretty good news."

The Reds re-signed Pagan, who turns 35 on Thursday, to a two-year deal over the winter after he led the club with a career-best 32 saves in 38 opportunities in 2025, posting a 2.88 ERA over 70 appearances. He leads the club with six saves this season with a 6.43 ERA in 15 games.

"A lot of emotions that went through my mind last night," Pagan said. "Felt like I'm letting a lot of people down. Obviously, the organization, front office, management, invested a lot in me to be here."

While Pagan's injury cast a shadow over the Cincinnati clubhouse Tuesday, a bright spot emerged Wednesday when veteran reliever Tejay Antone was summoned from Triple-A Louisville to join the big league club.

Antone, 32, was once viewed as one of baseball's up-and-coming relievers but has since undergone a pair of Tommy John procedures to go with a third such surgery he had early in his pro career. He has pitched in just nine big leagues games since 2021, and none since 2024.

Antone said that he approached his latest comeback with the idea that there won't be another one, an attitude that among other things led to a revamping of his pitch arsenal.

"Wanted to do this round to the best of my abilities," Antone said. "I mean, this is my last chance. No one's gonna sign a guy with four Tommy Johns, right?"

The Reds on Wednesday also activated reliever Pierce Johnson from the bereavement list, optioned righty Chase Petty to Louisville and moved injured starter Brandon Williamson (shoulder) to the 60-day IL to clear a 40-man roster spot for Antone.

Manager Terry Francona said he will mix and match in save situations for the time being depending on matchups.

While Tuesday's loss and Pagan's injury made for a gloomy postgame, the return of Antone lightened things Wednesday.

"On the heels of kind of a (crappy) night, seeing (Antone) walk through that door was kind of uplifting," Francona said. "It's good for him, and I hope it's really good for us. But that's pretty cool story."