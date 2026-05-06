Cubs' Matthew Boyd injures meniscus while playing with his kids

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CHICAGO -- The first-place Chicago Cubs suffered another blow to their pitching staff after lefty Matthew Boyd injured his left meniscus while playing with his kids at home Wednesday morning.

Boyd, 35, will undergo surgery and be out for an undetermined amount of time, though the team does expect him back this season.

"Kind of an innocent, going down to the ground and getting back up," manager Craig Counsell said about the injury. "He woke up this morning a healthy player. He's just trying to process it and get all the information from the doctors to figure out what's next."

Cubs pitcher Matthew Boyd is heading to the injured list for the second time this season after he was hurt while playing with his kids on Wednesday. He'll have surgery, and the team expects him to return this season. Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Boyd, who made 31 starts in 2025 and participated in the World Baseball Classic during spring training, is going on the 15-day injured list for the second time this season. He is 2-1 with a 6.00 ERA in five games this season.

Counsell said they'll have a clearer idea as to how much time Boyd will miss following surgery.

"It'll be more than the minimum," Counsell said.

Boyd joins top-end starters Justin Steele (elbow) and Cade Horton (elbow) on the IL. Steele is expected back later this summer while Horton is out until next year.

"It's unexpected news, for sure," Counsell said. "We're going to have to fill in around him. That's going to be our task."

Chicago thought they added enough pitching depth in the offseason after trading for righty Edward Cabrera and re-signing lefty Shota Imanaga. Now they'll have to navigate without one of their best pitchers for the foreseeable future.

Counsell stopped short of naming righty Javier Assad as Boyd's replacement as the Cubs are running out of healthy options. The team has "loose" plans for Boyd's next start, which comes on Friday vs. the Texas Rangers.

The Cubs have overcome their pitching injuries so far this season thanks to a deep offense, which ranks third in scoring at 5.4 runs per game. They've won seven in a row heading into Wednesday's game against the Cincinnati Reds after compiling a 10-game win streak earlier this season.