Ryan Weathers to miss start for Yankees vs. Rangers with illness

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NEW YORK -- Yankees left-hander Ryan Weathers will not make his scheduled start Thursday against the Texas Rangers after dealing with a virus following his last outing.

Right-hander Paul Blackburn will instead make his first start of the season for New York.

Weathers said he felt ill during his last start against the Baltimore Orioles but still managed to hold Baltimore to three runs (one earned) over five innings in a Yankees win. He said he vomited for several hours that night and his temperature rose to 102 degrees the next day. Unable to eat or drink much, he lost nine pounds over the next two days.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Weathers will slot back into his spot in the club's rotation to start Monday against the Orioles.

"I was just pretty much bedridden for a couple of days," Weathers said. "And today's the first full day I've been around the team. Obviously, I didn't want to spread it around to everybody. Everything's back to normal now and back throwing.I feel good now. Obviously, I wish I could throw tomorrow, but we just deemed it not worth it to risk my arm health."

The 27-year-old Weathers has a 3.03 ERA in 38 2/3 innings across seven starts this season after being acquired from the Miami Marlins over the winter. Blackburn, 32, has a 3.21 ERA in 14 innings over nine relief appearances. Thursday will mark his first start since he started four games for the Mets last June.

The Yankees rotation is second in the majors with a 2.98 ERA through Wednesday with Carlos Rodón slated to make his season debut Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers and Gerrit Cole expected to join the team later in the month.