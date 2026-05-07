Yankees' Jasson Domínguez crashes into wall making catch

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NEW YORK -- Yankees left fielder Jasson Dominguez left Thursday's game against the Rangers in a cart after he crashed into the wall while catching Brandon Nimmo's drive to lead off the first inning.

Domínguez, playing outfield for the Yankees for the second time this season, ran 81 feet to catch Nimmo's 101 mph shot. He gloved the ball 375 feet from the plate as his left shoulder and head hit hard against the video advertising board.

Domínguez's sunglasses flew off as he fell to the warning track chest first. Center fielder Trent Grisham came over as manager Aaron Boone jogged out to check on Domínguez along with head athletic trainer Tim Lentych, assistant athletic trainer Jimmy Downam and director of sports medicine and rehabilitation Michael Schuk.

Yankees outfielder Jasson Domínguez slammed into the wall while making a catch during the first at-bat of the game. AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

Domínguez cupped his head in his glove and sat up after about a minute. He pointed to his shoulder and craned his neck as he was being examined then walked to a cart under his own power and was seated as the cart drove away.

Cody Bellinger moved from right to left, Amed Rosario switched from third base to right, and Ryan McMahon entered the game at third.