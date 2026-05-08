Royals say Cole Ragans dealing with pitcher's elbow

Open Extended Reactions

Kansas City Royals left-hander Cole Ragans has been diagnosed with valgus extension overload, otherwise known as pitcher's elbow, after leaving his start against the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday.

Manager Matt Quatraro told reporters Thursday that the team doesn't yet know how long Ragans will be sidelined.

"We have to evaluate that [Friday] once he comes in and sees how he feels," Quatraro said, according to MLB.com.

Ragans, 28, is 1-4 with a 4.84 ERA this season.

He had Tommy John surgery in March 2018 while in the Texas minor league system, then tore the grafted ligament during his rehabilitation and had a second Tommy John surgery in May 2019. He returned to the major leagues in August 2022.

He said Wednesday this discomfort was nothing like what he experienced previously.

"I know what I've been through, the elbow stuff. I know it's not what I've been through before," he said.

Ragans was traded to Kansas City in August 2023 and became a first-time All-Star in 2024, going 11-9 with a 3.14 ERA in 32 starts.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.