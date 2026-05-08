Dodgers' Mookie Betts set to begin rehab stint Friday

Jeff Passan joins Pat McAfee and discusses the Dodgers' plan for Shohei Ohtani for the rest of the season. (1:36)

Passan to McAfee: I think the Dodgers want Ohtani to pitch a full season (1:36)

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Mookie Betts is set to begin a rehab assignment Friday for the Dodgers' Triple-A affiliate, putting him on track to return to the big league team next week.

The Oklahoma City Dodgers said Thursday that Betts is scheduled to play for them Friday and Saturday.

The shortstop has been on the injured list since April 5 because of a right oblique strain suffered a day earlier on a check swing during an at-bat. The team expected him to miss about four to six weeks at the time.

Betts was hitting .179 with two home runs and seven RBIs through the Dodgers' first eight games before the injury.

The Dodgers open a seven-game homestand Friday, playing three against the Atlanta Braves and then four against the San Francisco Giants.