Yankees become only MLB team with two 6-foot-7 position players on the roster

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The New York Yankees' roster has reached new heights.

The team has called up center fielder Spencer Jones, who is ranked No. 5 in their farm system by ESPN, to replace Jasson Dominguez, who will miss a few weeks due to a left shoulder sprain.

His promotion also brings the Yankees into uncharted territory, height-wise. Jones and reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge are both 6-foot-7, which marks the first time in MLB history a team has had two position players that height on its roster at the same time, according to MLB researcher Sarah Langs. New York has the second-tallest lineup in the majors, just behind the Baltimore Orioles.

Jones is hitting .258 with 11 home runs and a .958 OPS in AAA this season.

The Yankees face the Milwaukee Brewers on the road Friday night for the first game of a three-game series.